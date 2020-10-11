Three killed as train hits bus on open level crossing

Three passengers of a bus were killed and 11 others injured as the vehicle was hit by a train on an open level crossing on Dhaka-Chattogram highway of Feni sadar upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased were not identified immediately.

The injured were admitted into Feni 250-bed general hospital.

They are Monirul, 20, from Rajshahi, Abdul Kuddus, 25, from Chauddagram of Cumilla, Faruk Hossain, 20, from Natore, Belal, 55, Sajal, 22, Ariful Islam, 35, Ashiq, 17, Rubel, 30, from Chapainawabganj, Dulal, 50, from Feni, Azharul Islam, 22, from Kishoreganj and Randu Khan, 24, from Pabna.