Three schoolgirls run over by speeding train in Cumilla

Confirming the matter Prashanta Pal, additional superintendent of Cumilla Police, said the accident occurred around 11.45am when the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Probhati train from Dhaka hit the three while they were crossing the railway track near the level crossing.

On information, police rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody, he added.

As the news of the accident spread like wildfire, angry locals blocked the Cumilla-Noakhali railway tracks, disrupting vehicular movement in the upazila too.