Three succumb to burn injuries so far

They are Rina Begum, 50, second wife of building owner Phul Mia, Shafiqul Islam, 35, son of Rina Begum and Suman, 40, a utility mechanic.

Pallabi police station sub-inspector (SI) Mehedi Hasan confirmed this to Prothom Alo adding that Shafiqul and Suman breathed their last on Thursday late night. They had sustained 85 and 45 per cent of burn injuries respectively.