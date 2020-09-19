Three youths killed as bus crushes motorcycle

Three motorcyclists were killed when a passenger bus hit them at Muksudpur in Gopalganj on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as resident of Gopinathpur village and vice president of Muksudpur college Chhatra League Al-Amin Thakur, 22, and residents of Chandibardi village Faisal Sardar, 30, and Liaqat Sheikh, 32.
The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway at the college intersection around 11:30pm.
According to the police and locals, a Dhaka-bound Golden Line bus crushed the motorcycle headed to Muksudpur filling station. As the motorbike twisted and went under the bus, the three youths fell from the vehicle and Al-Amin died on the spot.
Faisal was taken to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition and succumbed to his injuries there. Liaqat died on the way to Faridpur while being taken to Faridpur for better treatment, according to tehm.
No passenger of the bus was injured in the incident, said Muksudpur police station officer-in-charge Shaker Mohammadd Zubayer, and added that the bodies were handed over to the families.