Three youths killed as bus crushes motorcycle

Three motorcyclists were killed when a passenger bus hit them at Muksudpur in Gopalganj on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as resident of Gopinathpur village and vice president of Muksudpur college Chhatra League Al-Amin Thakur, 22, and residents of Chandibardi village Faisal Sardar, 30, and Liaqat Sheikh, 32.

The accident took place on Dhaka-Khulna highway at the college intersection around 11:30pm.