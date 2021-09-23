Trader killed as truck overturns in Pabna

A 54-year-old trader was killed while two others sustained injuries when a truck in which they were returning home overturned at Kayemkhola in Pabna’s Chatmohar upazila in the early hours of Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Harez Ali, son of late Babor Ali of North Shalgarhia Sardarpara Mahalla under Pabna Municipal Sadar. The injured have been identified as Anis, 35, and Taizul, 55, of the same area.