Accident

Trader killed as truck overturns in Pabna

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 54-year-old trader was killed while two others sustained injuries when a truck in which they were returning home overturned at Kayemkhola in Pabna’s Chatmohar upazila in the early hours of Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Harez Ali, son of late Babor Ali of North Shalgarhia Sardarpara Mahalla under Pabna Municipal Sadar. The injured have been identified as Anis, 35, and Taizul, 55, of the same area.

Police said the accident occurred when the trio was returning to Pabna in the truck after buying saplings from Bogura.

However, the driver suddenly lost control of the speeding truck and it overturned on the side of the road in Kayemkhola around 4:00am.

Harej died on the spot, while the seriously injured two were rushed to Atgharia Upazila Health Complex. They were subsequently shifted to Pabna General Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

Subrata Kumar Ghosh, Superintendent of Bogura Police said the driver and the helper of the truck have been detained in connection with the accident.

