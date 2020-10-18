Three people killed as train runs over them

Three people, including two siblings, were killed when a train ran over them at Barhatta in Netrokona early Sunday.
The accident took place in Dashal area of Mohanganj-Mymensingh railway at around 4.30am.
The deceased are two brothers Ripon Mia, 25 and Swapan Mia, 23 and neighbor Mukhlesur Rahman, 32 of Dashal village.
According to some locals and police, Ripon Mia, Swapan Mia and Mukhlesur Mia of Dashal village went fishing in a small waterbody adjacent to the railway tracks in front of their house on Saturday night. They fell asleep on the railway line.
The intercity Haor Express train left Dhaka's Kamalapur railway station at around 12:00am for Mohanganj in Netrokona.
The three people were killed when the train reached Dashal area of Barhatta Sadar on the Mohanganj-Mymensingh railway line.
Barhatta police officer-in-charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman visited the spot.
He said the railway police have been informed and they have recovered the bodies.
The bodies will be sent to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.