Three people killed as train runs over them

Three people, including two siblings, were killed when a train ran over them at Barhatta in Netrokona early Sunday.

The accident took place in Dashal area of ​​Mohanganj-Mymensingh railway at around 4.30am.

The deceased are two brothers Ripon Mia, 25 and Swapan Mia, 23 and neighbor Mukhlesur Rahman, 32 of Dashal village.

According to some locals and police, Ripon Mia, Swapan Mia and Mukhlesur Mia of Dashal village went fishing in a small waterbody adjacent to the railway tracks in front of their house on Saturday night. They fell asleep on the railway line.