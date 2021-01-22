Truck-auto rickshaw collision kills 2 in Pabna

Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a truck and an auto rickshaw in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna.

The accident took place on the Pabna-Sujanagar road in Dublia village of the upazila around 9:00am on Friday.

The deceased were Arifa Sultana, 45, wife of Abdul Barek, and Jhantu Kundu, 60, son of Mona Kundu. They were from Sujanagar municipality area.

Two of the injured were Abdul Kader, 55, his wife Rowshan Ara Renu, 45, while identity of another one could not be known. They all come from Sujanagar.