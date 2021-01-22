Truck-auto rickshaw collision kills 2 in Pabna

Two people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a truck and an auto rickshaw in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna.
The accident took place on the Pabna-Sujanagar road in Dublia village of the upazila around 9:00am on Friday.
The deceased were Arifa Sultana, 45, wife of Abdul Barek, and Jhantu Kundu, 60, son of Mona Kundu. They were from Sujanagar municipality area.
Two of the injured were Abdul Kader, 55, his wife Rowshan Ara Renu, 45, while identity of another one could not be known. They all come from Sujanagar.
Locals and witnesses said the auto rickshaw, carrying passengers, was on its way to Pabna around 9:00am. As its driver lost control of the steering due to dense fog, a truck, coming from opposite direction, hit the auto rickshaw killing Jhantu Kundu on the spot and injuring four others.
The injured were taken to Pabna General Hospital where physicians declared Arifa Sultana dead.
Officer-in-charge of Sujanagar’s Ataikula police station, Quamrul Islam, said, police recovered the bodies and arranged treatment for the injured.