Truck, auto-rickshaw collision kills 6 in Bagerhat

Details of the deceased couldn’t be known immediately.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Fakirhat police station ASM Khairul Anam told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that the battery-run auto-rickshaw, carrying passengers, was heading toward Gopalganj.
A Khulna-bound truck, from the opposite direction, collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, leaving the three-wheeler twisted and six people dead on the spot, the police official added.
Police said there were seven people including driver and passengers in the auto-rickshaw.
The accident also left another person injured, who was admitted to Fakirhat upazila health complex.
The truck driver and his assistant escaped the scene, leaving the vehicle.
Police recovered the six bodies from the spot.