Accident

Truck-bus collision kills 6 in Bogura

Correspondent
Sherpur, Bogura
Six people were killed as a truck and a passenger bus collide head-on at Sherpur upazila in Bogura on Saturday

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a stone-laden truck and a passenger bus in Sherpur upazila in Bogura on Saturday.

The accident took place at College Road area in Sherpur pourashava at around 4:45am.

The deceased include bus driver Babul Shaha, 52, of Gosaipara in Sherpur and his assistant Idris Ali, 40, of Dhonkundi village of the upazila. Identities of other victims could not be ascertained.

The injured persons were taken to Sherpur upazila health complex and Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura.

A witness said both the vehicles were driving recklessly.

Road link was snapped in the area after the accident. Police and fire service officials reached the spot and rescued the victims.

AKM Baniul Alam, in charge of highway police post, said the deceased include drivers of the bus and truck, assistant of the bus driver and three passengers of the bus. The bodies were taken to highway police post.

