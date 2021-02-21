Truck-bus collision kills 6 in Bogura

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in a head-on collision between a stone-laden truck and a passenger bus in Sherpur upazila in Bogura on Saturday.

The accident took place at College Road area in Sherpur pourashava at around 4:45am.

The deceased include bus driver Babul Shaha, 52, of Gosaipara in Sherpur and his assistant Idris Ali, 40, of Dhonkundi village of the upazila. Identities of other victims could not be ascertained.