Truck kills three in Dinajpur

Three youths were killed as their motorbike was hit by a truck in Biral upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.

The accident took place on Dinajpur-Bochaganj road near Zainul Mudikhana Bazar in Farakkabad union of the upazila.

The deceased were Laju Islam, 25, son of Belal Hossain, Mamun Hossain, 30, son of Sharif Uddin and Anwar Hossain, 30, son of Mozam Hossain from Dangapara village of the union.