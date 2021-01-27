Truck kills three in Dinajpur

Three youths were killed as their motorbike was hit by a truck in Biral upazila of Dinajpur on Tuesday night.
The accident took place on Dinajpur-Bochaganj road near Zainul Mudikhana Bazar in Farakkabad union of the upazila.
The deceased were Laju Islam, 25, son of Belal Hossain, Mamun Hossain, 30, son of Sharif Uddin and Anwar Hossain, 30, son of Mozam Hossain from Dangapara village of the union.
Station officer of Biral’s fire service and civil defence, Md Azharul Islam, a paddy-laden truck was on its way to Dhaka from Bochaganj upazila. It collided head-on with the motorbike around 10:30 pm, leaving the three dead on the spot, he added.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Biral police station, Nasim Habib said, police recovered the bodies and both the vehicles were seized. The driver and his assistant escaped.
The bodies have been handed over to the families as no complaint was filed, he added.