Truck runs over two in Dhaka

The deceased were identified as Shakil, 15, and Zakir, 30. Both were cleaning worker at Raj Hotel in Gulistan’s Raj Super Market.
Forces from Paltan police station detained the truck driver Nikhil and his assistant Jahurul Islam following the accident.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Paltan police station Shamim Hossain told Prothom Alo that the two workers of Raj Hotel went outside to dump waste.
A truck moving recklessly ran over them while they were crossing the road.
Critically injured, both were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared them dead. Details of the deceased were unavailable, the police official said.
The bodies were kept at the Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy.