Two Ansar men killed in Jashore road crash

Two Ansar men on Friday were killed in as their motorcycle hit a stationed truck Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 38, of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila, and Nazrul Islam, 34, of Kushtia’s Mirpur upazila.

Shahadat Hossain was a member of Jashore Navaran Ansar Battalion and Nazrul Islam of Khulna's Elahipur Ansar Battalion.