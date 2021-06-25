Accident

Two Ansar men killed in Jashore road crash

Two Ansar men on Friday were killed in as their motorcycle hit a stationed truck Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shahadat Hossain, 38, of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila, and Nazrul Islam, 34, of Kushtia’s Mirpur upazila.

Shahadat Hossain was a member of Jashore Navaran Ansar Battalion and Nazrul Islam of Khulna's Elahipur Ansar Battalion.

The incident occurred in Alipur area of Jashore-Khulna highway.

Citing witnesses, police said that Shahadat and Nazrul were going to Jashore on a motorcycle. At around 1.30 pm in Alipur area of Abhaynagar upazila it rammed into the back of a truck parked on the highway leaving Nazrul dead on the spot.

Locals rushed Shahadat to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex where the emergency department physician declared him dead.

Nawapara highway police officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Abdullah said the driver managed to escape with the truck after the accident. Attempts were being made to arrest him.

The bodies were sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

An unnatural death was registered at Abhaynagar police station.

