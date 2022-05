Two young men were killed after their bike hit a roadside electric pole in Barishal city on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudipto Saha, 25, son of Uttam Saha and Antu Saha, 25, son of Dilip Saha.

The accident occurred around 11.15pm at Amtala intersection in front of Reneta office, said Lokman Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali model police station.