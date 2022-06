Two persons were killed and at least 11 others injured when a speeding bus hit a bike before plunging into a roadside ditch in Khulna on Wednesday morning, police said, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as biker Ali Osman of Khaliskhali village in Satkhira, and Abdul Khaleq of Golna village in Khulna. The accident occurred around 8.30am in the Gutudia area of Dumuria upazila.