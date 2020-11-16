Two killed as motorbike crashes into tree

Two young men were killed as their motorbike crashed into a tree in Hatia upazila of Noakhali on Sunday night.

The deceased are Nahid, 18, son of certain Kamal Uddin and Rajib Uddin, 18, of Jahajmara union parisad.

Hatia police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abur Khair told Prothom Alo that a motorbike losing control rammed into a roadside tree and fell into a ditch. One of its two riders, Nahid, died on the spot while Rajib was taken to Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition.

Rajib succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at around 10:00pm, he added.

The bodies were handed over to the victims’ families, said the OC.