Two killed as truck collides with auto rickshaw in Jashore

As the Navaron-bound auto rickshaw reached Nilkanta around 11:00am, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit it, leaving Nuru and Rakib severely injured, said officer-in-charge of Navaron highway police outpost Asaduzzaman Asad.
Both succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, said the OC.
The truck has been seized but its driver and his assistant are on the run.
A case has been filed in this regard and efforts are on to arrest the driver and his assistant, he said.