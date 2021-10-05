Accident

Two killed as truck collides with auto rickshaw in Jashore

Prothom Alo English Desk
Jashore
Road accident
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two people were killed as a truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in Sharsha upazila of Jashore district on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are auto-rickshaw driver Nuru Baksh,45, and passenger Rakibul Islam Rakib,18.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the Navaron-bound auto rickshaw reached Nilkanta around 11:00am, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit it, leaving Nuru and Rakib severely injured, said officer-in-charge of Navaron highway police outpost Asaduzzaman Asad.

Advertisement

Both succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, said the OC.

The truck has been seized but its driver and his assistant are on the run.

A case has been filed in this regard and efforts are on to arrest the driver and his assistant, he said.

Read more from Accident
Advertisement