Two killed in road crash in Brahmanabaria

Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata highway police Sukhendra Basu said that three friends were returning to their village in Shahjadapur on a motorcycle. While they were crossing the Raja Bariakandi area, a truck from the opposite direction collided head-on with the motorcycle leaving two of them dead on the spot. Another was injured.
Upon receiving the news the highway police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent the injured one to hospital.
However, the driver and the helper of the truck is yet to be arrested, the OC said.