Two killed in road crash in Brahmanabaria

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured as a truck collided head-on with a motorcycle in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail upazila on Monday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Salman Mia, 16, of Shahjadapur in Sarail and Sharif Mia, 16, of the same area.

The accident took place in Raja Bariakandi area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway of the upazila.

Confirming the matter, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata highway police Sukhendra Basu said that three friends were returning to their village in Shahjadapur on a motorcycle. While they were crossing the Raja Bariakandi area, a truck from the opposite direction collided head-on with the motorcycle leaving two of them dead on the spot. Another was injured.

Upon receiving the news the highway police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent the injured one to hospital.

However, the driver and the helper of the truck is yet to be arrested, the OC said.

