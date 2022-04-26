Two killed in road crash in Brahmanabaria

Two motorcyclists were killed and another injured as a truck collided head-on with a motorcycle in Brahmanbaria’s Sarail upazila on Monday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Salman Mia, 16, of Shahjadapur in Sarail and Sharif Mia, 16, of the same area.

The accident took place in Raja Bariakandi area on Dhaka-Sylhet highway of the upazila.