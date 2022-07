Two were killed and three other sustained serious injuries in a road crash on the Rajendrapur flyover of the Bangabandhu Expressway in Keraniganj, UNB reports.

Both the deceased were from Shariatpur. However, their identities could not be confirmed immediately thereafter.

The accident occurred on the Rajendrapur flyover of Dhaka-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway at around 10.30pm on Saturday night.