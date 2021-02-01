Two killed in separate road crashes in Lakshmipur

Two persons, including a minor boy, were killed in two separate road accidents in Lakshmipur on Sunday, BSS reports.

The deceased were identified as Shojib, 11, from Mohammodnagar village in Lakshmipur Sadar Upazila and Jahangir Hossain, 27, from Char Lawrence village in Kamalnagar Upazila in the district.

Shojib was killed as a pickup van hit his bicycle in front of Jadoiya Fazil Madrasa in Mandari area on Lakshmipur-Dhaka Highway. Shojib died on the spot. Another one injured in this crash. Police seized the pickup van. Shojib was going to his school to get new books.

Jahangir was killed in a collision between a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Charpata area on Chandpur Road in Raipur this morning. Four people were injured in the accident.