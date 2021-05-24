Two masons found dead in Chattogram

Two masons were found dead at West Boroia Godarpool in Anwara of Chattogram on Monday.

The deceased are Mohammad Ilias, 40, and Abul Kashem, 38, of Bottoli union of the upazila, reports UNB.

Locals spotted the bodies in the area and informed police in the morning.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue for autopsy, said SM Didarul Alam Shikdar, officer-in-charge of Anwara police station.

According to their family sources, they were returning home after finishing work at Gohira village in Raipur union of the upazila on Sunday night

However, the reason behind their dead is not cleared yet. Police have launched an investigation to unearth the mystery of the deaths.