Two minors drown in Netrokona

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two minors drown in Netrokona

Two minor girls drowned in a pond in Durgapur municipality of Netrokona on Saturday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Nayeema Khatun, 5, and Sanzida Akter, 4, from the same family.

Family members said the two girls were spotted floating in a pond near their home around 1:00pm.

Advertisement

Later, they with help of locals rescued the girls and took them to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex where physicians declared them dead.

The girls might have slipped into the pond while playing on its bank.

Mujibur Rahman, a sub-inspector of Durgapur police station, confirmed the deaths.

More News

Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 31

Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 31

Fire at Kewatkhali grid disrupts power supply to Mymensingh

Fire at Kewatkhali grid disrupts power supply to Mymensingh

Narayanganj mosque blasts: Death toll climbs to 29

The Baitus Salat Mosque in Narayanganj

4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash

4 of a family among 6 killed in Barishal road crash