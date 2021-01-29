Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash

Two pedestrians were killed in a road accident in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj early Friday.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jamaldi bus stand of the upazila around 4:30 am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Md Ismail Hossain, 36, and Abul Kalam, 30. Both of the deceased were from Kachua upazila of Chandpur district.