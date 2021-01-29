Two pedestrians killed in Munshiganj road crash

Two pedestrians were killed in a road accident in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj early Friday.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Jamaldi bus stand of the upazila around 4:30 am on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Md Ismail Hossain, 36, and Abul Kalam, 30. Both of the deceased were from Kachua upazila of Chandpur district.
Police and local sources said, the two were on their way to Dhaka. Since dense fog reduced visibility, a vehicle ran over them around 4:30am in Jamaldi bus stand area, killing the pedestrians on the spot.
In-charge of Gajaria’s Bhaberchar highway police outpost inspector Md Salauddin told Prothom Alo that (dense) fog causes a rise in road accident on the Gajaria section of the highway.
Plying vehicles on highway should stop during fog otherwise more accidents may happen, he added.