Two schoolboys killed in Chattogram road crash

Two schoolboys were killed after a Cox’s Bazar bound pick-up van hit them in Sheanpara area of Patiya in Chattogram on Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 16, a sixth grader of Kurangiri High School and son of Md Belal and Arman Hossain, 15, a fifth grader of Mohsena Primary School and son of Ilias Hossain.
Officer-in-Charge of Patiya highway police, Bimal Chandra Bhowmik, said the students were riding by-cycle while a vehicle hit them.
Physician declared them dead after being taken to the hospital, he said.
Drive is underway to spot the vehicle and its driver, OC said.