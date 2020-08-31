Two schoolboys killed in Chattogram road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Chattogram
Two schoolboys were killed after a Cox’s Bazar bound pick-up van hit them in Sheanpara area of Patiya in Chattogram on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 16, a sixth grader of Kurangiri High School and son of Md Belal and Arman Hossain, 15, a fifth grader of Mohsena Primary School and son of Ilias Hossain.

Officer-in-Charge of Patiya highway police, Bimal Chandra Bhowmik, said the students were riding by-cycle while a vehicle hit them.

Physician declared them dead after being taken to the hospital, he said.

Drive is underway to spot the vehicle and its driver, OC said.

