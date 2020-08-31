Two schoolboys killed in Chattogram road crash

Two schoolboys were killed after a Cox’s Bazar bound pick-up van hit them in Sheanpara area of Patiya in Chattogram on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 16, a sixth grader of Kurangiri High School and son of Md Belal and Arman Hossain, 15, a fifth grader of Mohsena Primary School and son of Ilias Hossain.