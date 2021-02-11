Two secondary students drown in Padma

Two students of high school drowned while taking bath in Puraton Mawa Ghat in the river Padma in Louhajang upazila of the district Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Bappy, 16, and Tamim, 16. Both were the residents of Keraniganj Upazila in Dhaka, reports BSS.

Bappy was class eight student while Tamim was 9th grader at Dr PK Rao School at Shuvadda in the upazila. Mawa Coast Guard sources said a group 25-30 boys went at Mawa Puraton Ghat Thursday noon.

Two teenagers suddenly dipped into the river water and drowned at around 3 pm. Superintendent of police Abdul Momen said Bappy and Tamim did not know how to swim.