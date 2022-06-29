University admission seeker killed in Dhaka road crash

Deceased’s friend Fuad said Sifat and his friend Mehedi were going to a restaurant in Old Dhaka riding a motorcycle.
When they reached Goni Road area of Shahbagh, the speeding truck hit the motorcycle, leaving Sifat and Mehedi injured.
Sifat was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead on arrival. Mehedi received primary treatment at the hospital.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Bachchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.