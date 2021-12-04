University student killed in city road accident

A private university student was killed in a road accident in Kaola area of Uttara in the capital city on Friday night, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Mahadi Hassan Limon, 21, 4th year student of textile engineering department at Green University and son of a certain Mojammel Haque, a resident of Domdoma village in Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.

"Mahadi was run over by a truck in front of Padma Oil Company in Kaola area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:45am," additional deputy commissioner (Airport zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Taposh Kumar Das told BSS.