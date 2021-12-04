Accident

University student killed in city road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
A private university student was killed in a road accident in Kaola area of Uttara in the capital city on Friday night, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Mahadi Hassan Limon, 21, 4th year student of textile engineering department at Green University and son of a certain Mojammel Haque, a resident of Domdoma village in Panchbibi upazila in Joypurhat district.

"Mahadi was run over by a truck in front of Padma Oil Company in Kaola area near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:45am," additional deputy commissioner (Airport zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Taposh Kumar Das told BSS.

On information, police rushed to the spot and found Mahadi seriously injured. he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead at around 1:45am, said Bimanbandar police station sub-inspector Asaduzzaman.

Police seized the truck but its driver and his assistant were absconding, he added.

Body of Mahadi Hassan was kept at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy, police inspector of DMCH outpost Bachchu Mia told the news agency.

The accident took place amid the students’ demonstration in the capital city demanding road safety and half fare in all modes of public transport. As part of the movement, the students have been observing their programmes in Rampura Bridge area in the capital. The demonstrating students announced they would show read card at 12:00pm in the bridge area protesting against corruption and irregularities in the road and transport sector.

