“The accident occurred in the afternoon as the JCD leader was going to Sahapur from Sompara. At this time, the covered van of Incepta Pharmaceuticals hit his bike in the Bangla Bazar area on Kochua-Bottali road,” Md Harunur Rashid Bahar, chairman of Ramnarayan union parishad, said.

Shihab died from the impact of the crash, he added.

Although locals could seize the covered van, its driver managed to flee the scene, Md Abu Jafar, inspector of Chatkhil police station, said.