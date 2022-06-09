Van driver killed in road crash in Kushtia

A van driver was killed after his vehicle was hit by a speeding truck in Kushtia on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shahed Ali, 40, son of Chand Ali of Mahendrapur village under Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila.

The accident occurred in the Bottoil area of the Kushtia-Jhenidah Highway at 10.15am.

According to the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kushtia highway police, Idris Ali, the victim died on the spot in the impact of the collision.

“We have seized the truck though its driver and helper managed to flee,” said Idris.

Shahed’s body has been sent to Kushtia General Hospital for an autopsy, he added.