'Waterway accidents kill 149 in three months'

According to the report, 41 people, including six women and five children, were killed and 10 others injured while 17 others remained missing in 37 accidents in the month of July.



As many as 10 accidents took place in September when 22 people, including six women and eight children, lost lives and 10 others received injuries and 18 others were missing.



Ashis Kumar Dey, general secretary of GCB said deaths of people continue for accidents of trawlers and other small vessels. He blamed lack of proper monitoring, a huge number of illegal vessels and unskilled masters and drivers for the accidents.



Ashis Kumar Dey also told UNB that the number of waterway accidents is decreasing.



He identified five major reasons for decreasing waterway accidents.



The reasons include publishing reports in different mass media regarding shipping sector's irregularities, strengthening of coast guard and river police petrol on the waterways and also increasing the number of modern and risk-free passengers and cargo vessels.



