Woman dies after being hit by train

<p>A woman Tuesday died after being hit by a moving train at the Matikora Rail Crossing area on the Sirajganj- Ishwardi route, UNB reports.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Dalim Begum, 26, wife of Liton Hossain of Matikora Uttarpara village.</p><p>Sirajganj GRP police SI Amirul Islam said the woman was on her way to the paddy fields where her husband was working.</p>.<p>A Dhaka-bound service of the Banalata Express crushed her at the Matikora rail crossing.</p><p>Police confirmed she died on the spot and police handed over the body to her family, the SI added.</p>