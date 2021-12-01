Woman dies after being hit by train

A woman Tuesday died after being hit by a moving train at the Matikora Rail Crossing area on the Sirajganj- Ishwardi route, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Dalim Begum, 26, wife of Liton Hossain of Matikora Uttarpara village.

Sirajganj GRP police SI Amirul Islam said the woman was on her way to the paddy fields where her husband was working.