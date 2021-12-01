Accident

Woman dies after being hit by train

Prothom Alo English Desk

A woman Tuesday died after being hit by a moving train at the Matikora Rail Crossing area on the Sirajganj- Ishwardi route, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Dalim Begum, 26, wife of Liton Hossain of Matikora Uttarpara village.

Sirajganj GRP police SI Amirul Islam said the woman was on her way to the paddy fields where her husband was working.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Dhaka-bound service of the Banalata Express crushed her at the Matikora rail crossing.

Police confirmed she died on the spot and police handed over the body to her family, the SI added.

Advertisement
Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement