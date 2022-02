A 45-year-old woman and her three-year-old grandchild travelling in an auto-rickshaw died after it overturned following a collision with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a bike in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Begum and Naim, the son of Sadek Hossain, a garment worker and a resident of the upazila. The two were returning to their home in MC Bazar from Hossainpur when they met with the accident.