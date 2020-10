A woman was killed as a truck hit her in front of a school in Netrakona district town on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Shirin Akhter, 55, wife of Siddikur Rahman.

Shirin fell down from a rickshaw in front of Datta High School as the truck hit the vehicle, leaving her dead on the spot, said Md Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Netrakona Model Police Station.

Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee the scene.