A woman was killed in a road accident in capital’s Mirpur area on Tuesday noon while taking her two children school.

The deceased identified as Sabina Yeasmin, 31, wife of Rafiqul Islam. However, her two children are well.

Her neighbour Zamil Hossain said, Sabina was taking two of her daughters, aged 9 and 5 respectively, school at around 12:00pm. A truck hit her rickshaw from behind in Mirpur area.