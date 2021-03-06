Worker burned to death in Gazipur fire

A worker was burned to death and seven others sustained burn injuries in a fire at a chemical godown in a factory in Sreepur of Gazipur district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Masum Shikdar, 23, from Charkushamtabi area in Dohar of Dhaka.

Abdul Hamid Mia, deputy-assistant director of Gazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence, said, the fire broke out at the chemical godown of Dhaka Washing Limited at Bhangnahati of Sreepur.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot but local people brought the fire under control before the arrival of the fire service men. The fire service men recovered the charred body of Masum from inside the factory.

The injured were taken to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital. Police sent the body to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital. However, the origin of the fire and the extent of losses could not be known immediately.