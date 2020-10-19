Worker killed falling from under-construction building

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Kushtia
Map of Kushtia

A construction worker was killed after falling from an under-construction building of Islamic University in Kushtia on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 26.

Poresh Chandra Barman, proctor of the university, said that Monirul fell down from the fourth floor of the under-construction building of Business Faculty while he was working there around 9:00am and died on the spot.

On information, police recovered the body, said Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Islamic University Police Station.

Advertisement

More News

Woman killed in Netrakona road crash

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

Father, son killed as their motorbike hits power pole

Road Accident Logo

2 sisters killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

2 sisters killed in Chapainawabganj road accident

4 injured in Chattogram fire

fire