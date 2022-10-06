Accident

Tangail road crash claims six lives

Prothom Alo English Desk

At least six people were killed and 35 others injured when a bus crashed into a microbus in Bangabandhu Bridge East Golchattar area of Bhuapur in Tangail on Thursday, reports UNB.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Rafiqul Islam, safety in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge authority, said the accident occurred at 12:30 pm in the area when the Dhaka-bound ‘Ekata Paribahan’ bus from Chapainawabganj hit the microbus and then overturned, leaving microbus passengers dead on the spot.

On information, police, local fire service men and army rushed to the spot and are conducting rescue operations.

The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital and other local hospitals.The bodies were kept at Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.  

