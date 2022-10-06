Tangail road crash claims six lives

Rafiqul Islam, safety in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge authority, said the accident occurred at 12:30 pm in the area when the Dhaka-bound ‘Ekata Paribahan’ bus from Chapainawabganj hit the microbus and then overturned, leaving microbus passengers dead on the spot.
On information, police, local fire service men and army rushed to the spot and are conducting rescue operations.
The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital and other local hospitals.The bodies were kept at Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station.