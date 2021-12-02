Youth dies after being hit by moving train

An 18-year-old male was killed after being hit by a moving train at the level crossing near the Malibagh Railgate area of the capital on Wednesday evening, UNB reports.

Md Hasibul Hasan Anik was the son of Shafiqul Islam of village Trimuni in Sharsha, Jashore. Shafiqul is a rickshaw puller.

Pedestrians tried to save Anik and first took him to the local hospital and then to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the physician declared him dead at around 9:15 pm.