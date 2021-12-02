Youth dies after being hit by moving train

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body was being kept in the hospital morgue for post-mortem.
Anik’s uncle Asadul Islam said: “Anik worked as an electrician at Ibn Sinha Hospital in Dhaka’s Malibagh. His co-worker Alam said the accident occurred as Anik went to buy groceries.”
Pedestrian Sunny Jobayer, one of the passers-by who took him to DMCH, said the man was found severely injured beside the rail tracks.
“When the on-duty traffic police was informed about the matter, he rescued the young boy and told us to take him to the hospital. Later I brought him to a nearby local hospital and rushed him to the DMCH,” Sunny said.