Accident

Youth dies after being hit by moving train

Prothom Alo English Desk

An 18-year-old male was killed after being hit by a moving train at the level crossing near the Malibagh Railgate area of the capital on Wednesday evening, UNB reports.

Md Hasibul Hasan Anik was the son of Shafiqul Islam of village Trimuni in Sharsha, Jashore. Shafiqul is a rickshaw puller.

Pedestrians tried to save Anik and first took him to the local hospital and then to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the physician declared him dead at around 9:15 pm.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said the body was being kept in the hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Anik’s uncle Asadul Islam said: “Anik worked as an electrician at Ibn Sinha Hospital in Dhaka’s Malibagh. His co-worker Alam said the accident occurred as Anik went to buy groceries.”

Pedestrian Sunny Jobayer, one of the passers-by who took him to DMCH, said the man was found severely injured beside the rail tracks.

“When the on-duty traffic police was informed about the matter, he rescued the young boy and told us to take him to the hospital. Later I brought him to a nearby local hospital and rushed him to the DMCH,” Sunny said.

