Youth killed in Naogaon road crash

A man was killed in a road accident in Naogaon‘s Porsha upazila on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Hafez Rubel, 28, son of one Mohsin Ali of Saraigachhi village under the same upazila.
The accident occurred at Saraigachhi crossroad in the afternoon.
Advertisement
Porsha Police Station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Shafiul Azam Khan said Rubel reached Saraigachhi crossroad on a motorcycle when it collided head-on with a three-wheeler.
He was taken to Porsha Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared him dead.
OC Shaiful said that the three-wheeler was seized but the driver managed to escape.
A case was filed in this regard.