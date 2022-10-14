Collision near Chattogram port: Two bodies recovered

Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) on Friday morning recovered the bodies of two persons who went missing after a lighterage vessel sank near Chattogram Port on Wednesday, UNB reports.

Zonal Commander of BCG East Captain Kazi Shah Alam said the light vessel, named MV Sultan, capsized in the Bay of Bengal following a collision between two ships at

the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port on Wednesday afternoon.

“On information, BCG went to the spot and rescued three people alive. A total of six people went missing following the capsize. We’re working round-the-clock to find the remaining four,” said Alam.

Alam added that the identities of the two victims were yet to be ascertained.