Activists demand arrest of Mamunul Haque within 24hrs

Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, said at the rally, "Europe had been plunged into darkness for a long time because the people of the mainstream hit the core of the religious coexistence. Religious fundamentalist groups want to take Bangladesh to such a state. Under no circumstances will we allow that to happen.”

“We’ll wait for 24 hours. Everyone should be vocal about this. We must protect our non-communal image at any cost,” he said further.

Tureen Afroz, a former prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal, said, "Is Bangabandhu just a person? Bangabandhu is the father of our nation, Bangabandhu means Bangladesh. Vandalising his sculpture means hurting the very existence of the country.”