Activists demand arrest of Mamunul Haque within 24hrs

An organisation called Aparajeyo Bangla brought out a procession demanding arrest of Maulana Mamunul Haque, the joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam, within 24 hours for instigating the demolition of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.
The demanded was raised at a rally held at the foot of the Raju sculpture at Dhaka University on Sunday afternoon. The rally was organized to protest the demolition of Bangabandhu's sculpture and to demand the arrest of Mamunul Haque and his cohorts, who they named as the main instigator of such acts, within 24 hours.
Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, said at the rally, "Europe had been plunged into darkness for a long time because the people of the mainstream hit the core of the religious coexistence. Religious fundamentalist groups want to take Bangladesh to such a state. Under no circumstances will we allow that to happen.”
“We’ll wait for 24 hours. Everyone should be vocal about this. We must protect our non-communal image at any cost,” he said further.
Tureen Afroz, a former prosecutor at the International Criminal Tribunal, said, "Is Bangabandhu just a person? Bangabandhu is the father of our nation, Bangabandhu means Bangladesh. Vandalising his sculpture means hurting the very existence of the country.”