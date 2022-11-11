PM Hasina seeks EU steps to stop Russia-Ukraine war

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

During the meeting, the issues of migration including Rohingya and climate change were prominently discussed.

“The huge number of forcibly displaced Rohingyas is a big burden for Bangladesh and their number is increasing everyday with the born of the new babies,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The EU delegation leader YIva Johansson said her union would continue its support to Bangladesh on Rohingya issue.

She said the EU is currently hosting 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees.

Migration of Bangladeshi people by Mediterranean Sea with risking lives was also discussed at the meeting.

The prime minister said Bangladesh is trying its best to stop the migration.