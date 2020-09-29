ADB provides Bangladesh $3m to procure COVID-19 vaccine, other urgent medical supplies

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the government of Bangladesh on Tuesday signed an agreement for $3 million in grant for procuring urgent medical supplies including vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The government of Japan is financing the grant assistance sourced from the ADB-administered Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, said an ADB press release.

Fatima Yasmin, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Manmohan Parkash, country director of ADB, virtually signed the grant agreement on behalf of Bangladesh and ADB, respectively, reports news agency BSS.