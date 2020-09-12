Additional SP dies of COVID-19

Another police officer died from coronavirus at Mugda General Hospital of Dhaka on Saturday noon, reports UNB.
He was identified as additional superintendent of police (contractual) Ajijur Rahman, stationed at the political wing of Special Branch (SB) police.
According to police headquarters, Ajijur recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
He finally lost his battle for life around 12:15pm.
He was engaged in preparing a documentary book titled “Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”
Ajij joined the force in 1982 and went on voluntary retirement on 30 April 2019.
Considering his special expertise in the preparation of secret documents, the government appointed him in the political wing on a contractual basis.