Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins in Dhaka

Tickets for buses set to leave Dhaka on 26 April-1 May are being sold in advance. Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, say the sellers.

Sajan Chowdhury, who wants to go home to Rangpur for Eid, came to the Gabtoli counter to gather information. He said, due to the ongoing construction work on the Gazipur road he expects there to be extra traffic and so he will try to travel by train. If not, he will go by bus.