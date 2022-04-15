Bangladesh

Advance bus ticket sale for Eid begins in Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Advanced bus ticket sales for home-bound passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr began in Dhaka on Friday. On the first day, the counters were not as crowded as only a few people turned up to purchase tickets. Ticket sellers say that tickets for 28 and 30 April are on high demand.

Tickets for buses set to leave Dhaka on 26 April-1 May are being sold in advance. Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, say the sellers.

Sajan Chowdhury, who wants to go home to Rangpur for Eid, came to the Gabtoli counter to gather information. He said, due to the ongoing construction work on the Gazipur road he expects there to be extra traffic and so he will try to travel by train. If not, he will go by bus.

Bangladesh Bus Truck Owners Association chairman Romesh Chandra Ghosh told Prothom Alo, all terminals and bus counters in the capital are selling advance tickets. Tickets for 28 and 30 April are on high demand.

