Advance train ticket to be available 5 days before departure

Advance railway tickets will be available five days before departure instead of 10 from now on.

Moreover, passengers will get full refund on tickets subject to deduction of service charge 48 hours before departure instead of the previous 120, reports UNB.



The service charge for AC chair is 40pc, first class 30pc and others 25pc. A passenger will get 75pc refund on ticket if he returns it within 24-48 hours of departure.



Similarly they will get 50pc refund if they return it within 12-24 hours, 25pc refund for returns within 6-12 hours and no refund just 6 hours before departure. Bangladesh Railway revealed the following changes through a notification on Tuesday.