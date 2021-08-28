Advanced treatment will be ensured for ailing Biman pilot: State minister

Bangladesh

The state minister for civil aviation and tourism said all the necessary assistance would be provided to ensure advanced medical treatment for captain Nowshad Ataul Qayum, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines pilot who suffered cardiac arrest mid-air on Friday.

Md Mahbub Ali said this while assuring every member of the Bangladesh Pilots Association over a telephone conversation with captain Mahbubur Rahman, president of the association today, said a press release.

The ailing pilot is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur.

Mentioning that skilled pilots like captain Nowshad are the assets of an organisation, Mahbub said, " We all are worried that he suddenly fell sick on the way back to Dhaka yesterday... His treatment is being monitored round the clock by the ministry and Biman Bangladesh Airlines."

The state minister requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery, added the release.

On 27 August, Biman Bangladesh Airlines scheduled flight BG022 on the Muscat-Dhaka route with a total of 124 passengers on board landed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India due to the sudden physical illness of its pilot captain Nowshad Ataul Qayum.

