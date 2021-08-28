Advanced treatment will be ensured for ailing Biman pilot: State minister

The ailing pilot is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagpur.
Mentioning that skilled pilots like captain Nowshad are the assets of an organisation, Mahbub said, " We all are worried that he suddenly fell sick on the way back to Dhaka yesterday... His treatment is being monitored round the clock by the ministry and Biman Bangladesh Airlines."
The state minister requested everyone to pray for his speedy recovery, added the release.
On 27 August, Biman Bangladesh Airlines scheduled flight BG022 on the Muscat-Dhaka route with a total of 124 passengers on board landed at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India due to the sudden physical illness of its pilot captain Nowshad Ataul Qayum.