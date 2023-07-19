EC abruptly postpones meeting called to dispel ‘ambiguity’ over RPO

The election commission (EC) wanted to hold a meeting with experts, civil society and media representatives on 20 July to dispel the “ambiguity” over the recently amended Representation of the People Order (RPO).
The invitation letter signed by EC Secretary Jahangir Alam was sent to the concerned persons on 13 July. But just before two days of the scheduled date the commission has suddenly postponed the meeting, reports news agency UNB.
Director of public relations of the election commission, Shariful Alam, told the media that the meeting slated for 20 July to get a well-thought-out opinion and suggestion on the RPO, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.
The commission informed all the invitees about the postponement of the meeting by writing and over phone. On 4 July, parliament passed the Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Bill, 2023.