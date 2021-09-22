Afghan issue casts shadow over Rohingya crisis

Discussants at a virtual event on Tuesday said the Rohingya crisis is losing global attention and as a result, there is no quick possibility of resolving the crisis.

And this has happened because of the geopolitics surrounding the Indo-Pacific regions, and the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the discussants said adding a new approach is required to solve the Rohingya crisis.

Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) under the North South University (NSU) and Prothoma Prokashon jointly organised the event to unveil cover of the Prothoma research publication Rohingya Sharanarthi-Jibon: Anishchit Aagami O Sabhyatar Dai.

The programme was launched with a poem recitation by Mohammad Ahtaram–a young representative of the Myanmar minority group Rohingya currently leading their refugee life at Cox’s Bazar-based Rohingya camps.