Morning news highlights

Evaly CEO Rassel, chairman Nasrin indicted in DSA case
A Dhaka court on Thursday indicted controversial e-commerce platform Evaly’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Md Rassel and its chairman Shamima Nasrin facing charges under the Digital Security Act case.
Russia's illogical conditions in Rooppur
People concerned say this commitment fee is actually a fine. And it is the government who is saying that this commitment fee is illogical as a Russian contracting firm is implementing the project. It is the Russian company who makes the delay. Bangladesh has no part in this.
Fulpori, Chhatra League and the meaning of mockery
Fulpori's torture was no isolated or exceptional incident. The newspapers every day carry stories of misdeeds in some educational institutions or the others.
Probe body formed to investigate allegation of extortion against proctorial team
The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Thursday formed a three-member probe body to investigate the allegation of extortion against the proctorial team.
The committee led by the former assistant proctor Md Maksudur Rahman has been asked to submit the report by two weeks, says a press release of the university public relations office.