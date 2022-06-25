Air force chief returns home from Canada

The chief of air staff had left Dhaka for Canada on Sunday at the invitation of commander of the Royal Canadian air force lieutenant general AD Meinzinger, the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate said Friday.
During the visit, air chief marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan called on president and CEO of Canadian Commercial Corporation Bobby Kwon and assistant deputy minister of global affairs Canada Paul Thoppil.
They exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interests.
The chief of air staff visited the aerospace engineering and maintenance institute “Cascade Aerospace,” “Maxcraft Avionics Facilities,” and “Heliwelders Canada Facility.”
During this visit, he observed the progress of the BAF C-130B aircraft, which is under overhauling process at Cascade Aerospace.
Also, the chief of air staff visited the “Bell Helicopter Facility” and “Advantech Wireless Technology Facility” in Ottawa.